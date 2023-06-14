First Light Asset Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 1.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,228. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 249.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.