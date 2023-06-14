First Light Asset Management LLC Has $92.58 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325,600 shares during the period. Model N accounts for about 8.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Model N worth $92,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Model N by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 199,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,436.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,436.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,209 shares of company stock worth $866,134 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

