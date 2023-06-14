First Light Asset Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.21. 48,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,570. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

