First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Stories

