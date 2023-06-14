First Light Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 196,041 shares during the period. Cutera makes up approximately 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Cutera worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 252,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $331.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

