First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3334634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 169,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

