First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 61,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,106. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,727,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,763,000 after acquiring an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

