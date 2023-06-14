First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 61,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,106. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
