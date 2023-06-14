Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Acquires 40,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ChargePoint comprises about 0.7% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,529 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of CHPT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

