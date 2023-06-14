FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.76

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.80. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,258 shares.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

