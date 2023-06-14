Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $862.09. 552,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $682.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

