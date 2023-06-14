Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,600 shares of company stock worth $36,734,612 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.93. 2,427,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,138. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 549.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

