Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $33.19 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 5.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

NYSE:CVS traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 5,988,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,173. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

