Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,828 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,750. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

