Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,269 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

TMUS stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. 1,371,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

