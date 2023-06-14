Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 23,983 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.73. 533,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,697. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

