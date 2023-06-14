Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,410,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $81,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after buying an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.60. 632,100 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.