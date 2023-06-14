Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,958 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

IBM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.27. 680,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

