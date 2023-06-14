Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 69,871 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 69,871 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after buying an additional 139,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.