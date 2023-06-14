Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,953,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

