Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

