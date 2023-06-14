Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

