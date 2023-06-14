Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
VTI opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
