Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

