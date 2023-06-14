Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.