FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.76

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 3401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

