FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading 0.8% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $164.96. 8,566 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $163.65.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

