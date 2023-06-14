Flight Deck Capital LP Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 7.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 377,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

UBER opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

