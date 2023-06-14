Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 155,941 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 1,146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,941 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 108,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,226. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $591.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.