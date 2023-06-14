Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 597.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,645 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

