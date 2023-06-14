Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

