Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $26.37 Million in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,370,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 4,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,716. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

