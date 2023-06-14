Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $7.52 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 312,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 26.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 418.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 55,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576. iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.