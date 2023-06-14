Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,697.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 95,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 454.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 108,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

