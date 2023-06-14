Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $8.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 106,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 815,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,128. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $54.95.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

