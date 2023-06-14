Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,611,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $250.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

