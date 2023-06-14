Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,675,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165,489 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.93. 635,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

