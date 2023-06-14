Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 2.5% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.23. 43,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

