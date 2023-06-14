Forest Hill Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Banner makes up 5.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Banner worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Banner by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 383,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $20,165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

