Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 171,135 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,135 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

SASR opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.