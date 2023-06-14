Fort Baker Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 688,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 54,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

