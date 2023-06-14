Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 112,968 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

