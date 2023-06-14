Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

