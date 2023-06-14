Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 188,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,909,578,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

