Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $437.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.35. The stock has a market cap of $325.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $437.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

