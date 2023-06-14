Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 19,206 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

