Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 589.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

