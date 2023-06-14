Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,353,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

