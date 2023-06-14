Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.