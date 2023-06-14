Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after buying an additional 1,017,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

