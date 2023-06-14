Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

REGN stock opened at $767.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

